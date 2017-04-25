Anterra Energy Announces Filing of 2016 Year End Reports and Director Appointment

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Anterra Energy Inc. ("Anterra" or the "Company") announces that it has filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www anterraenergy.com, the following 2016 year-end reports:

Financial Statements and related MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2016; and Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information as of December 31, 2016, NI 51-101 Form F1.

Anterra also wishes to announce Ms. Belinda Huang has been appointed to Anterra's board of directors.

About Anterra Energy Inc.

Anterra is an independent oil focused junior exploration and production company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas complemented by the operation of fee-based midstream facilities. Anterra is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.anterraenergy.com.

Reader Advisories

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this News Release.