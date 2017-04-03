Anti-Corruption Specialist Rebecca Li Joins Berkeley Research Group in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Leading global strategic advisory and consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) announced today that Rebecca Li Bo-lan has joined the Hong Kong office as a director in the firm's Global Investigations + Strategic Intelligence practice. She was previously the acting Head of Operations for the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in Hong Kong.

"As we continue to forge a strong presence in the Asia-Pacific region, we are excited to have Rebecca join the firm," said BRG Chairman and Principal Executive Officer David J. Teece, Professor in Global Business and director of the Tusher Center on Intellectual Capital at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. "Rebecca brings world-class anti-corruption and investigative expertise to our already stellar team."

"We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca to our team. Her anti-corruption experience and accomplishments are unparalleled," said Stuart Witchell, Asia-Pacific leader of BRG's Global Investigations + Strategic Intelligence practice. "Rebecca is a tenacious and dedicated investigator who will be a strong asset to our anti-corruption investigations and compliance work in China and globally, especially as the number of corruption cases continues to rise and companies face increased scrutiny. Her skills will complement our significant capabilities to investigate violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, the UK Bribery Act and other anti-bribery regulations"

"Rebecca is a trailblazer in the global anti-corruption and investigations world. She is widely regarded as a revered specialist in the field, and has worked on dozens of high-profile cases," said Allen D. Applbaum, the global leader of BRG's Global Investigations + Strategic Intelligence practice. "Her decades of experience conducting anti-bribery and anti-corruption investigations provide our global clients and their advisors a unique resource for responding to regulatory inquiries, whistleblower allegations and other cross-border matters throughout Asia. Rebecca joins our expanding practice, further enhancing BRG's global footprint."

Li will be responsible for conducting corporate investigations regarding internal malfeasance, whistleblower complaints, potential corruption, fraud and money laundering. She will also support clients in the design, implementation and monitoring of in-house anti-bribery and regulatory compliance programs, focusing initially in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Li spent over thirty years at the ICAC, working on anti-corruption enforcement initiatives. She was the first woman to head the ICAC's Operations Department and oversaw a staff of around 1,000 investigators, forensic accountants and computer forensics experts. Li has deep experience spearheading and overseeing both public- and private-sector investigations. As the director of investigation for the government sector, she was in command of two investigation branches: one investigated corruption cases in the government sector/public bodies and those concerning public elections; and one dealt with intelligence gathering, covert and physical surveillance, information handling, undercover operations and witness protection. As the director of investigation for the private sector, she was also in command of two investigation branches: one conducted investigations into corruption facilitated fraud, money laundering -- domestic and cross-border -- in finance and banking industries; and one dealt with management and operational support, including legal research, forensic accounting, policy formulation and international/mainland liaison.

Li earned a master of science in criminal justice from the University of Leicester in the UK. She received the Hong Kong ICAC Medal for Distinguished Service and four Commissioner's Commendations during her time at ICAC.

About Berkeley Research Group

