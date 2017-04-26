Antioquia Announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 26, 2017) - Antioquia Gold Inc. ("Antioquia" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AGD)(OTCQX:AGDXF) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, the Company has granted a total of 1,500,000 options to an officer of the Company. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.18 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance. Antioquia has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 are available for the issuance of these options (Formal Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Fair Market Value Not More Than 25% of Market Capitalization).

For further information on Antioquia Gold Inc., visit our website at www.antioquiagoldinc.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.