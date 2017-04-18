Antioquia Announces New President and CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Antioquia Gold Inc. ("Antioquia" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:AGD) is pleased to announce that Mr. Gonzalo de Losada has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company in place of Mr. Felipe Ferraro. The Company and its Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Ferraro for his support and contribution during his tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Ferraro will remain Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. De Losada previously led the health care business and the personal insurance business for Rimac Seguros, the largest insurance company in Peru, where he also was the President of the Board of Clinica International, the largest private sector hospital network in Peru. From 2006 to 2011 he was the Chief Financial Officer of Quimica Suiza, the largest pharmaceutical distributor and second largest retail pharmacy chain in Peru. Mr. De Losada is an Economist from Universidad del Pacifico (Peru), and holds an MBA degree from Columbia University (New York) with over 20 years of experience in banking and business.

