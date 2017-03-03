Antis Roofing & Waterproofing Honored at National Roofing Contractors Association's 130th Annual Convention

Southern California Roofing Company Sweeps Award Ceremony, Earning Recognition for Outstanding Community Involvement, Most Valuable Players and Best of the Best

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 3, 2017) - As a testament to its leadership in the industry and philanthropic contributions, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing was honored to receive numerous awards at the National Roofing Contractors Association's (NRCA) 130th Annual Convention and the International Roofing Expo. Antis swept the ceremony, receiving the prestigious 1st Place CNA/NRCA Community Involvement Award, the Roofing Industry Alliance for Progress' Most Valuable Player (MVP) Award and the Best of the Best Award. The awards were presented March 2 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

In addition to serving as a premier learning event for the industry, the annual convention allows NRCA to honor top roofing professionals for outstanding contributions, service and dedication to the industry.

Antis was particularly honored to receive the 1st Place CNA/NRCA Community Involvement Award, a collaboration between NRCA and CNA Insurance Cos, which recognizes charitable acts completed by an NRCA contractor member.

"Antis has truly elevated the bar for philanthropic excellence in the roofing industry," said Reid Ribble, CEO of NRCA. "They are a company relentlessly committed to giving back, making a difference and seeing communities thrive. In turn, they inspire others to do the same. We are pleased to applaud their efforts."

Deeply committed to charity and social responsibility, Antis is dedicated to giving back and donates hundreds of hours of time and financial support toward non-profit partners such as Habitat for Humanity and the Ronald McDonald House.

"Philanthropy is the core of our company's story and mission," said Charles Antis, founder and CEO of Antis Roofing and Waterproofing. "We are deeply honored to receive an award that celebrates our positive impact in the community, at this significant event with our peers in the industry. In addition, we are excited to do even more good with the generous prize money awarded to the Antis Foundation."

Antis will continue to pay it forward by donating the entire $7,500 cash prize awarded to the Antis Foundation for earning 1st place to the Ronald McDonald House charities. The companies are aligned in their vision to provide safe and dry homes for families across the nation.

Antis Employees Recognized as Most Valuable Players and Best of the Best

Of the 10 outstanding roofers recognized at this year's convention, Antis is proud to report that two were members of the Antis team. Narciso Alarcon and Manuel Cortez were recognized with the Roofing Industry Alliance for Progress' Most Valuable Player (MVP) Awards which recognizes an employee for outstanding on-the-job performance, safety, contributions to a team effort, and dedication to community service and volunteerism. Narciso Alarcon was also named Professional Roofing's Best of the Best and will be featured in the May edition of Professional Roofing magazine.

For more information about NRCA's 130th Annual Convention and Antis, visit www.ncra.net and www.antisroofing.com.

About Antis Roofing and Waterproofing

Founded in 1989, Antis Roofing and Waterproofing is a fully licensed, bonded and insured provider of roofing, waterproofing and decking services for homeowner's associations and multi-family residential communities in Southern California. Utilizing innovative technology, comprehensive photo-documentation systems and the industry's most experienced technicians, Antis has built its reputable brand on superior workmanship, honesty and transparency. With 80 employees, Antis has served Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties for more than 25 years. Antis is not only one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, but also a respected leader in community philanthropy. For more information, visit www.antisroofing.com.

About Antis Foundation

Antis Foundation was founded in 2016 as the philanthropic entity of Antis Roofing and Waterproofing, deeply committed to charity and social responsibility from its inception. Antis Foundation was established with the mission to take care of the people of Orange County by keeping a roof over their heads, to keep families strong, happy and healthy. To maximize its efforts and impact, the foundation gives back through roof maintenance, but also by supporting both local and national charitable organizations that contribute to the many demographics in the community. Antis Foundation is set up as a donor-advised fund with OneOC, a nonprofit organization committed to accelerating nonprofit success.