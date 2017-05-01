Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd. Files its Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2016 on SEDAR

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) -

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.

Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd. (NEX:AHO.H) (the "Corporation") announces that the Corporation has filed its Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 on SEDAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Such forward-looking statements include comments regarding the private placement and use of funds.