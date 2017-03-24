Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd.: Qualifying Transaction Update

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - March 24, 2017) -

Antler Hill Oil & Gas Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Antler Hill") (NEX:AHO.H) announces it has entered into an agency agreement (the "Agreement") with Richardson GMP Limited ("RGMP") in connection with a previously announced financing (the "Short Form Offering") to be completed by way of Short Form Offering Document in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies.

Under the terms of the Agreement, RGMP has been appointed to act as the Corporation's agent to raise, on a "commercially reasonable efforts" basis, gross proceeds of $1,000,000 through the issuance of 15,625,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation at a price of $0.064 per common share.

In consideration for its services under the Short Form Offering, RGMP will receive a cash commission equal to 8% (except that a 3% commission will apply to President's List subscriptions, being subscriptions from certain parties introduced to RGMP by the Corporation) of the gross proceeds received from the sale of the common shares. The Corporation will also grant to RGMP, an agent's option entitling RGMP to purchase such number of common shares equal to 8% of the aggregate number of common shares sold to non-President's List subscribers and 3% of the aggregate number of common shares sold to President's List subscribers, at an exercise price of $0.064 per common share, for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Short Form Offering.

The closing of the Short Form Offering is conditional on the immediate completion thereafter of the Corporation's previously announced Qualifying Transaction, which was conditionally approved by the TSXV on December 12, 2016 and extended on March 15, 2017.

The filing of the Short Form Offering Document with the TSXV will occur immediately after the issuance of this press release. Once the TSXV has issued a Bulletin indicating acceptance of the Short Form Offering Document, RGMP will have sixty (60) days to market and sell the Short Form Offering.

A filing statement prepared in accordance with the requirements of the TSXV in connection with the Qualifying Transaction and dated November 29, 2016 (the "Filing Statement") has been filed with the TSXV and the applicable Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR and is available at www.sedar.com. The Filing Statement contains disclosure with respect to the business and operations of the Corporation and PetroPhoenix Capital Corp.

