Antrim Announces Proposed Date of Delisting

Antrim Energy Inc. ("Antrim" or "the Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:AEN), today announced the Corporation intends to delist the Antrim shares from the TSX Venture Exchange, which delisting is anticipated to occur at the close of business on January 20, 2017.

As previously announced, it is expected that Antrim shareholders will receive the net proceeds of the liquidation (the "Distribution") to be made following the discharge of the Corporation's remaining liabilities and receipt of applicable tax clearance certificates.

The amount of the Distribution will be determined after repaying the Corporation's obligations and reviewing potential tax and other liabilities of Antrim and its subsidiaries, including the costs of winding up the business and affairs of Antrim and its subsidiaries. The Corporation does not intend to make any Distribution prior to receipt of the applicable tax clearance certificates. The current estimated amount of the Distribution remains Cdn. $0.05 per Common Share. It is not possible to predict when the tax clearance certificates could be obtained as their receipt is outside of the control of the Corporation. The Corporation will provide further updates on the expected timing and process for the Distribution.

The Corporation cautions investors that no Distributions or returns of capital have been declared by the Board at this time. Notwithstanding receipt of shareholder approvals for the matters described above, the Board may at any time determine that the Dissolution of the Corporation is not the best alternative for maximizing shareholder value and decide not to proceed to implement the proposed transactions.

