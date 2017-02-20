Anytime Collect Added to the Intacct Marketplace

CHARDON, OH--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - e2b teknologies today announced Anytime Collect (www.anytimecollect.com), its automated accounts receivable software, is now available on the Intacct Marketplace, a growing set of pre-integrated software designed to extend and enhance the Intacct cloud ERP system. Anytime Collect now integrates with Intacct allowing businesses to centralize their accounts receivable information.

Anytime Collect streamlines processes by sending automated emails, collection letters, past due notices and welcome letters to new customers, saving up to 600 hours of time typically spent manually sending emails. Customers have the ability to pay with online bill pay through a secure hyperlink accessing a customer portal. Users can prioritize their collection efforts, letting them know who to call and when. By eliminating manual tasks, collectors are able to spend more time building relationships with customers rather than sending emails and figuring out who to contact regarding outstanding issues.

"Working with Intacct on the integration and representing our product in the Intacct Marketplace has been a great experience and we look forward to continuing this relationship," said Bill Henslee CEO of e2b teknologies. "The Intacct Marketplace provides us with an easy way to get our solution in front of Intacct customers and help them to automate their accounts receivable process to get paid faster."

The Intacct Marketplace has hundreds of complementary software solutions and integrations available to Intacct users. About 75 percent of Intacct customers have already connected two or more Marketplace solutions with their Intacct system, extending the value of Intacct and helping to further streamline processes to grow their business faster.

"We've focused on building a cloud ERP system that is open and offers the ability to easily connect with other business software," said Marc Linden, CFO and Head of Business Development at Intacct. "The connection between Anytime Collect and Intacct enables joint customers to further streamline their financial processes and get additional value from the Intacct system. Finance teams at mid-sized companies need to run lean and this frees up time by eliminating inefficiencies and driving increased automation into their back-office processes."

About Intacct

Intacct is the innovation and customer satisfaction leader in cloud ERP software. Bringing cloud computing to finance and accounting, Intacct's innovative and award-winning applications are the preferred financial applications for AICPA business solutions. In use by more than 11,000 organizations from startups to public companies, Intacct is designed to improve company performance and make finance more productive. Hundreds of leading CPA firms and Value Added Resellers also offer Intacct to their clients. The Intacct system includes accounting, cash management, purchasing, vendor management, financial consolidation, revenue recognition, subscription billing, contract management, project accounting, fund accounting, inventory management, and financial reporting applications, all delivered over the Internet via cloud computing.

About Anytime Collect

Anytime Collect (www.anytimecollect.com) by e2b teknologies is a leading cloud-based accounts receivables credit and collections management system integrated to popular ERP accounting software. Anytime Collect is designed specifically for businesses selling to other businesses on credit terms to streamline and automate the entire accounts receivable credit and collections process from invoice to cash. Available in four editions and five languages, Anytime Collect includes invoice dispute management, cash forecasting, business intelligence, automated customer communications, online bill payment, and credit management allowing most companies to realize a return on investment in as little as two months.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/17/11G130693/Images/Anytime_Collect-84718a6152c6bfb9b480aa418d3037ac.jpg