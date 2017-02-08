Anytime Collect Growth Calls for Users Group

To keep up with customer demand, Anytime Collect implements first users group

CHARDON,OH--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Anytime Collect, an automated accounts receivable solution by e2b teknologies, has launched their first virtual users group meeting. As the customer base for the product has grown, interest in an online forum for discussion about the product and best practices has also expanded.

Anytime Collect allows users to send automated emails to customers for invoice presentment, allow customers to pay bills online through a secure customer portal, manage invoice disputes, prioritize calls lists and manage credit risk. The software has grown to include a global customer base, which has sparked the need for a group where customers can discuss best practices within the software. The users group gave customers an outlet to see how others are using the software and where they could benefit from added features.

"[The user group] had useful information, verifies we are on same page with others or shows we have room to grow in certain areas," Benjamin Burford of PolyPortables, LLC. and customer of Anytime Collect said of the first users group.

The users group was held as an open forum discussion allowing customers to bounce ideas and questions off each other. The discussion ranged from how to complete steps in Anytime Collect to best practices on frequency and content of collection letters. The users were engaged and excited about the opportunity to discuss their collection improvements.

"This is only the first step towards getting more involved and engaging users of Anytime Collect," said Bill Henslee, CEO of e2b teknologies. "We have always had a great support team to help customers, but now we have given them an outlet to grow their entire collections department, from automation to best practices."

About Anytime Collect

Anytime Collect (www.anytimecollect.com) by e2b teknologies is a leading cloud-based accounts receivables credit and collections management system integrated to popular ERP accounting software. Anytime Collect is designed specifically for businesses selling to other businesses on credit terms to streamline and automate the entire accounts receivable credit and collections process from invoice to cash. Available in four editions and five languages, Anytime Collect includes invoice dispute management, cash forecasting, business intelligence, automated customer communications, online bill payment, and credit management allowing most companies to realize a return on investment in as little as two months.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/19/11G127872/Images/Anytime_Collect-bbe9471c9f7e8281949b7a6079c530a2.jpg