Anytime Collect Launches New Website

The new site touts a modern look and offers more content to accounts receivable professionals

CHARDON, OH--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Anytime Collect, an automated accounts receivable application, today launched a new website at anytimecollect.com. The new site was upgraded to complement the brand's more modern look with new resources to help accounts receivable professionals.

The new website makes information about Anytime Collect's benefits and features more visible to first-time visitors. An education section has also been added to help accounts receivable professionals learn about best practices and make the collection process easier. The education content includes an accounting glossary, invoice dispute help, and various credit and collection templates and whitepapers.

"We're not just here to sell software," said Bill Henslee CEO of Anytime Collect. "We strive to uphold best standards of the accounts receivable profession. By making our website a resource for the community, we can help credit and collections professionals to reach their greatest potential."

The site has been broken down into three levels of educational content; basic, instant and premium. Visitors to anytimecollect.com can view basic resources readily available on the site or they can sign up for a free Instant Membership with access to every whitepaper, blog post, video, template and infographic available without having to fill out a form for each resource. Premium content includes in-depth product demonstrations and more advanced tools available on request.

Anytime Collect customers can access the application from a launch Anytime Collect link on the homepage.

"We encourage everyone to visit our new website and sign-up for a free Instant Membership," said Henslee. "The new website should be seen as more than just a virtual extension of our company, but an educational resource for professionals and an extensive library of information and tools to help them succeed in accounts receivable, credit, and collections management."

About Anytime Collect

Anytime Collect (anytimecollect.com) by e2b teknologies is a leading cloud-based accounts receivables credit and collections management system integrated to popular ERP accounting software. Anytime Collect is designed specifically for businesses selling to other businesses on credit terms to streamline and automate the entire accounts receivable credit and collections process from invoice to cash. Available in four editions and five languages, Anytime Collect includes invoice dispute management, cash forecasting, business intelligence, automated customer communications, online bill payment, and credit management allowing most companies to realize a return on investment in as little as two months.

