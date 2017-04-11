AOC Connect and Yyotta Unleash New 100 Gigabit Fiber Capacity and IXP Adjacent to Quantico Marine Corps Base

Key Proximity and High-Speed Connectivity to Support Federal Agencies and Systems Integrators

STAFFORD, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - Responding to increasing demand for greater edge connectivity from Federal agencies and systems integrators, Yyotta Corp ("Yyotta"), an internet exchange point (IXP), colocation, cloud, and managed services provider, and AOC Connect (Connect), a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Operations Corporation (AOC), today announced availability of a 100 gigabit fiber network located in Yyotta's IXP adjacent to the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.

As part of a multi-phase plan, Connect and Yyotta have made available 1Gigabit, 10Gigabit and 100Gigabit services, including an express (2 millisecond) route to Equinix in Ashburn, Va. and access to more than 600 carriers globally. The initial installation in Yyotta's IXP enables 400 Gigabit capacities that can be expanded to over 1Terabyte of capacity. Future plans call for expansion of local fiber connectivity solutions to existing and future customers of the Quantico market.

Yyotta provides turnkey, purpose-built, colocation and private cloud solutions supporting connectivity, storage and desktop operations from Yyotta's modular, Tier 3 edge data center and IXP located in the Quantico Corporate Center (QCC). Connect provides the network transport services, installs, provisions, and manages high performance network and connectivity services from Yyotta, the only multi-tenant data center in Stafford, Va.

With the closest proximity to the Quantico base, Yyotta's carrier neutral, high bandwidth cyberinfrastructure platform meets large Federal agency requirements for low latency and a superior customer experience giving them a distinct competitive advantage.

"AOC Connect is excited to be the primary network in the areas' most important multi-tenant data center and IXP," said Alfred Horton, Vice President AOC Connect. "Yyotta is uniquely positioned to serve large and mid-size government and commercial organizations along the I-95 corridor with connectivity needs in Ashburn and the Washington, D.C. area."

"The USMC and major Federal agencies, such as the Department of Justice and the Department of Defense, all seek options for securing the massive and ever increasing levels of capacity and connectivity required to enable major cyber operations initiatives," said Major General George Allen, USMC Retired. "By creating access to these options, Yyotta becomes the virtual enabler to Quantico, a key region where government and private sector intersect seeking innovation, collaboration, and transformation to achieve mission goals."

"Yyotta's IXP and geostrategic edge approach, combined with Connect's 100 GB network enables us to deliver digital content with enhanced performance and lower latency to any device, anywhere," said Don Goodwin, Chief Marketing Officer, Yyotta. "Like the commercial sector, Government is increasingly looking to move large compute nodes closer to the edge. They are focused on leveraging new Government directed, Government controlled contractor services that allow them to lower costs by migrating to operational expenditure models and away from capital heavy models."

"This is becoming an even greater priority as increasing budget constraints have agencies seeking less expensive options, including the use of hybrid clouds and public infrastructure taking more prominent roles in supporting mission goals," he added.

About Yyotta®

Yyotta Corp serves the growing need for mission-critical Internet connectivity and IT services for industry, academic and Government research and development. Yyotta focuses exclusively on regional acquisition, development and operation of premier edge Internet exchange points (IXP) and datacenter facilities powering next generation cyber security workforce development. Each IXP is highly secure, interconnected, carrier-neutral that serves commercial, government and service provider markets. Yyotta owns and operates its first edge IXP and datacenter in suburban Washington, D.C metro area with plans to expand into additional markets late 2017. The company is led by industry veterans with significant experience in data center development, operations and marketing; IT managed services; market workforce incubation and development, cyber security education and training. For more information, please visit www.Yyotta.com.