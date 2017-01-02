Aon Hewitt Consulting Announces Leadership Change in Greater China

SHANGHAI, CHINA--(Marketwired - Jan 2, 2017) - Aon Hewitt, the global talent, retirement and health solutions business of Aon plc ( NYSE : AON), has announced the appointment of Peter Zhang as the new Chief Executive Officer for its consulting business in Greater China, effective immediately. He will succeed Klaus Liu, who will take on the role of Chairman.

Peter has been with Aon Hewitt for 8 years and is a recognised thought leader in the human resources field in Asia. Prior to this role, Peter was the compensation practice leader for Aon Hewitt Greater China, and specialised in broad based rewards consulting as well as the China healthcare industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter said: "I am excited to take on this critical role at Aon in this era of the new normal. We have strong capabilities in China and I look forward to helping our clients deliver business performance through their people."

Stewart Fotheringham, Chief Executive Officer -- Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Aon Hewitt, said: "Over the last 12 years, Klaus has established strong and trusted advisor relationships with our clients and developed a team with a winning mind set. I'm confident that Peter will build upon this platform and accelerate results for our clients, colleagues, and communities."

