APAC CIOoutlook Magazine Awards Andes Technology Corporation "Top 25 IoT Solution Providers of 2017"

HSINCHU, TAIWAN--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Andes Technology Corporation ( TWSE : 6533), the only CPU IP publicly-traded company in Asia, which independently develops small, low-power, high performance embedded CPU cores, was awarded the "Top 25 IoT Solution Providers of 2017" by APAC CIOoutlook Magazine.

"Top 25 IoT Solution Providers of 2017" were selected from over 1,200 IoT design services providers in the past year. APAC CIOoutlook Magazine compiled opinions, recommendation and assessment from CIOs of medium/large-sized companies in the Asia Pacific region and experts from related areas to showcase leading Asia Pacific region IoT solution providers in 2017.

"Andes Technology Corporation has devoted its resources to R&D and innovation and constantly enhancing the brand value of the company. While the IoT market has unlimited potential, to be awarded the honor of one of the best IoT solution providers in the world at this time, is recognition of our team's continuing endeavor, "stated Andes President, Frankwell Jyh-Ming Lin. "IoT has been a key focus of Andes in recent years. Because our IP features low power and high performance, particularly applicable to the development of IoT products, it has been adopted by many customers. Andes will continue to develop CPU IP that provide higher performance efficiency and that integrate related services to provide customers the greater advantage and best value."

IoT applies digital technology to the invidual's everyday life; the applications and products are already numerous, including Smart Home, Car Networking, Smart Health Care, Smart City, and much more. The applications in this market are diverse, involves the consumer market and offers great potential. Because of its diversity, providing the best solutions that allow companies to develop distinctive products is a major requirement for suppliers such as Andes. Another requisite is enabling customers to go into production quickly and ahead of their competitors.

Andes leverages its early design of wireless communication and embedded control systems to develop CPU IP that satisfies the SoC's demand for low power and high performance. Andes' products have been widely adopted by IoT devices by being able to meet the diverse requirements of IoT equipment. Andes' software tool service and Knect.me, an ecosystem built for IoT applications, have received recognition from customers and experts, and eventually led to Andes' accolade of "Top 25 IoT Solution Providers of 2017."

About APAC CIOoutlook

APAC CIOoutlook is a magazine that aims to provide a platform for CIOs, CTOs and other senior level IT buyers and decision makers along with CXOs of solution providers to deliver practical, actionable first-hand information and share their experiences, wisdom and advice. APAC CIOoutlook brings experience and the best practices of leading technology executives to other members of CIO community in Asia Pacific countries. Published from Silicon Valley, USA with sales office in Hong Kong and editorial presence in all major APAC countries, APAC CIOoutlook aims to connect the enterprise IT community of APAC countries.

About Andes Technology

Andes Technology Corporation was founded in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan in 2005 to develop innovative high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit processor cores and associated development environment to serve worldwide rapidly growing embedded system applications. The company delivers the best super low power CPU cores with integrated development environment and associated software and hardware solutions for efficient SoC design.

To meet the demanding requirements of today's electronic devices, Andes Technology delivers configurable software/hardware IP and scalable platforms to respond to customers' needs for quality products and faster time-to-market. Andes Technology's comprehensive CPU includes entry-level, mid-range, high-end, extensible and security families to address the full range of embedded electronics products, especially for connected, smart and green applications.

For more information about Andes Technology, please visit http://www.andestech.com/.