Apcera Chief Strategy Officer to Present at Container World 2017

CNCF Representative, Mark Thiele, to Join Panel on 'Becoming Cloud Native: Taking it One Container at a Time'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Apcera, the leader in enterprise container management, today announced that its Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Thiele, will present at Container World 2017, taking place February 21-23 in Santa Clara, Calif. Thiele will participate in a panel discussion on the topic "Becoming Cloud Native: Taking it One Container at a Time." This panel will feature additional representatives of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation from companies including Red Hat, Mesosphere and CoreOS.

Panel Details At-a-Glance

What: "Becoming Cloud Native: Taking it One Container at a Time"

Who:

Moderator: Val Bercovici, chief technology officer, NetApp

Panelists: Mark Thiele, chief strategy officer, Apcera; Chris Wright, vice president and chief technologist, Red Hat; Benjamin Hindman, co-founder, Mesosphere and Mackenzie Burnett, product manager, CoreOS

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. PT

Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

Presentation Summary:

Representatives from the Cloud Native Computing Foundation will discuss the lessons learned with containers so far, including how Google and other companies have been developing and using containers to manage applications for over decade. The panel will address the old world of node first development vs. the new world of cloud native computing; properties of a cloud native computing architecture -- container packaged, dynamically managed and micro-services oriented -- and the benefits it can provide developers, CIOs, and end users. The panel will also touch on what to do with the containers once they are standardized and different adoption paths a company can take to become cloud native.

Connect with Apcera at Container World 2017

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Apcera at the event, send email to press@apcera.com. Follow the company on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Apcera.

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: .@Apcera's @mthiele10 to participate in @CloudNativeFdn panel discussion at #ContainerWorld http://bit.ly/2keDTDZ #cloudnative

About Apcera

Apcera is the market leading enterprise-grade container management platform -- driven by security and policy -- that gives IT leaders the confidence and control to drive innovation and move faster, securely. Built for cloud-native as well as legacy applications, Apcera lets IT teams containerize, deploy, orchestrate and govern a vast range of workloads across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Fully integrated and completely turnkey, only Apcera offers industry-leading agility and time-to-value without sacrificing security or control.

Apcera enables key enterprise use cases including deploying Docker in production securely and at scale, legacy application modernization and hybrid cloud mobility. Global 2000 companies use Apcera to lower CapEx and OpEx, improve time to market and reduce risk.

Apcera is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.apcera.com, read the company's blog or follow on Twitter: @apcera.