Apcera Executive to Lead Panel Discussion at GigaOm AI

Executives from Comcast and others join Apcera Chief Strategy Officer Mark Thiele to discuss Customer Experiences in AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - Apcera, the leader in enterprise container management, today announced its presence at GigaOm AI, taking place February 15-16 in San Francisco. Mark Thiele, Apcera's chief strategy officer, will be moderating an industry panel titled, "Customer Experiences in AI," to be held on Thursday, February 16. The panel will also feature executives from Comcast, Cybric and Talla.

Thiele is a globally recognized speaker and visionary on the topics of AI, cloud, IoT, data center, DevOps and IT leadership.

Panel Details At-a-Glance

What: "Customer Experiences in AI (Part 1)"

Who: Mark Thiele, chief strategy officer, Apcera; Christian Petersen, director of product management, Comcast; Mike Kail, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Cybric; Rob May, co-founder and CEO, Talla

When: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 9:30 am PT

Where: Golden Gate Club, San Francisco

Presentation Summary:

Explore the challenges and opportunities facing enterprise customers as they incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies into their businesses. In this panel session, moderated by Apcera's Chief Strategy Officer, Mark Thiele, industry panelists will discuss how leading edge technologies can help increase business velocity, maximize value and drive customer satisfaction.

Connect with Apcera at GigaOm AI

To schedule one-on-one meetings with Apcera at the event, send email to press@apcera.com.

Helpful Links

Suggested Tweet: .@Apcera's chief strategy officer @mthiele10 to lead panel discussion at #GigaomAI http://bit.ly/2lrjz4r #AI

