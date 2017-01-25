Apcera to Host Complimentary Webinar on Cloud Migration, Application Modernization and Hybrid Cloud

Technology Evangelist Mark Thiele to Discuss How Enterprise IT Teams Must Evaluate Modern IT Initiatives in 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - Apcera, the leader in enterprise container management, today announced an upcoming complimentary webinar titled, "Making Sense of Cloud Migration, Application Modernization and Hybrid Cloud: What These Initiatives Mean for You in 2017."

2017 is being called the Year of Hybrid Cloud -- but what does this mean for your IT organization? What about your current IT investments? How much value can you still expect from your on-premises data center? And what's to be done about your existing applications?

Mark Thiele, an innovative IT executive with deep expertise in cloud and data center trends, will discuss how enterprise IT teams must evaluate cloud migration, application modernization and hybrid cloud initiatives in 2017. Attendees will receive pragmatic advice on:

How to develop strategies to leverage modern IT technology

How new and existing infrastructure and applications can be used together

How these technologies can affect internal processes and company culture

Event Details

What: "Making Sense of Cloud Migration, Application Modernization and Hybrid Cloud: What These Initiatives Mean for You in 2017"

When: Thursday, February 2 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET

Who: Mark Thiele, Chief Strategy Officer, Apcera

For more information and to register for this event, please visit: https://www.apcera.com/cloud-migration-app-modernization-hybrid-cloud-2017

The Apcera Platform is a flexible, enterprise-grade container management platform that can deploy, orchestrate and govern cloud-native and legacy applications across on-premises, cloud or hybrid environments. Complete out of the box, Apcera provides container workflow, orchestration, scheduling, storage, networking, plus a container engine, delivering a complete, enterprise-ready solution for businesses. With strong capabilities around containerizing legacy applications and workloads, Apcera gives enterprises investment protection while delivering industry-leading agility and time-to-value, all with full security and control.

Helpful Links

