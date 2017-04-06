Apcera Introduces Live Workshop - Modernizing Apps and Infrastructure Made Easy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Apcera, the leader in enterprise container management, today introduced a new workshop series, Live Workshop - Modernizing Apps and Infrastructure Made Easy. The first live, online workshop, taking place on April 11, will demonstrate deploying new and existing workloads.

More information on Live Workshop:

What: Modernizing existing applications to run in the cloud is hard. Apcera makes it easy. IT organizations are challenged to maintain existing applications and infrastructure while being pressured to adopt cloud IaaS, new architecture and containers. Managing disparate systems and modernizing your tech stack is costly and complex. This is where Apcera can help.

Apcera makes it easy to deploy new and existing applications across any infrastructure environment -- including your existing on-premise investments along with public and private clouds.

Apcera is hosting live, online workshops where the company will demonstrate deploying new and existing workloads. Once an application is on the Apcera Platform, participants will see how easy it is to move applications to and from any infrastructure environment.

When:

April 11 at 10:00 am PT

April 26 at 9:00 am PT

May 10 at 11:00 am PT

Who: Hosted by Tony MacDonald, senior solution engineer and Chris Heggem, head of content programs, Apcera

Where: Register for free for the online workshop at:

https://www.apcera.com/live-workshop-modernizing-apps-and-infra-made-easy#

