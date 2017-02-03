Apexian Pharmaceutical CEO, Steve Carchedi, to present at BIO CEO and Investor Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Apexian Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel compounds to treat cancer, today announced that its President & CEO, Steve Carchedi will present at the 2017 BIO CEO and Investor Conference at 10:30am on February 14th, 2017 (https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference), to be held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York, NY.

"Since relaunching the Apexian, we have been encouraged to see the high level of interest in the company's lead candidate APX 3330 and look forward to sharing our company story with investors at the BIO CEO Conference." stated Steve Carchedi, President and CEO of Apexian Pharmaceuticals, "We have an exciting lead molecule, APX3330, that is ready to advance into the clinic. This molecule is a first in class innovative new medicine targeting APE1/Ref1. It has been encouraging to see the interest from both patients and the oncology community regarding the potential of this new drug candidate."

Apexian Pharmaceuticals, formerly ApeX Therapeutics, recently announced acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of an Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate the tolerability and anti-tumor effects of APX3330, a small molecule in development to treat late stage cancer.

About Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Apexian Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel compounds to treat cancer, targeting the multiple functions of the APE1 protein. The lead drug candidate, APX3330, initially targets late stage cancer refractory to existing treatments and is expected to begin clinical studies in 2016. To learn more about Apexian Pharmaceuticals, please visit the Company's website at www.ApexianPharma.com