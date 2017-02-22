Apexian Pharmaceutical CEO, Steve Carchedi, to present at Drexel University's Guest Healthcare Lecture Series

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Apexian Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel compounds to treat cancer, today announced that its CEO would present at Drexel University's Healthcare Guest Lecture Series (LeBow.Drexel.edu/event/healthcare) to be held at Gerri C. LeBow Hall (GHall), room 722, 3220 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 on the campus of Drexel University at 4:30 PM EST on March 1, 2017.

"Drexel has a wonderful history of developing leaders in the Healthcare industry," stated Steve Carchedi, President and CEO of Apexian Pharmaceuticals. "We are honored to partner with faculty at Drexel to attract talent to pursue development of life-saving medicines, like our lead molecule, APX3330, that is ready to advance into the clinic. Hopefully, some of these students will be leading the effort for future breakthrough medicines."

"We are delighted Steve Carchedi is returning as an alum to show our students the path from the classroom into the pharmaceutical industry," said Mike Howley PA-C, PhD, Director of LeBow's Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management Concentration. "Our patient's will be depending on these future leaders to get them the medicines they need to live their lives to the fullest."

Apexian Pharmaceuticals, formerly ApeX Therapeutics, recently announced acceptance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of an Investigational New Drug Application to evaluate the tolerability and anti-tumor effects of APX3330, a small molecule in development to treat late stage cancer.

Drexel LeBow offers a concentration in Healthcare Management as part of its part-time, full-time and online MBA programs. The program provides a base in fundamental business skills along with knowledge of the unique aspects of the healthcare, insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

About Apexian Pharmaceuticals

Apexian Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel compounds to treat cancer, targeting the multiple functions of the APE1 protein. The lead drug candidate, APX3330, initially targets late stage cancer refractory to existing treatments and is expected to begin clinical studies in 2016. To learn more about Apexian Pharmaceuticals, please visit the Company's website at www.ApexianPharma.com