APF Canada Launches 2017-18 Media Fellowship Program

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce the details of its 2017-2018 Media Fellowship Program.

Each year, the APF Canada Media Fellowship Program, supported in part by Cathay Pacific Airways, offers up-and-coming and established journalists the opportunity to spend time in Asia researching and preparing stories for Canadian audiences. The goal of the program is to help Canadian journalists become better informed about this dynamic part of the world in order to write and broadcast insightfully on Asia and the Canada-Asia relationship.

The Fellowship is funded in part by Hong Kong's award-winning airline, Cathay Pacific Airways. The 2017-2018 APF Canada Media Fellows will receive a two-night stopover in Hong Kong and fly Cathay Pacific's Premium Economy Class. The Fellowships are valued at up to C$10,000 each for in-country travel/expenses and coverage of trans-Pacific travel, with the support of Cathay Pacific Airways.

"Canadian journalists provide a vital and valued service to the public interest, and it is our goal to extend that work to the increasingly critical Canada-Asia dynamic," said Michael Roberts, Communications Manager with APF Canada. "With the generous support of Cathay Pacific and funds from our Foundation's own Grants Program, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right candidate to really make a difference at the international level."

The deadline for applications is March 31, 2017.

For more details on the APF Canada Media Fellowship Program and how to apply, please follow this link: http://www.asiapacific.ca/grants/media-fellowships

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on expanding economic relations through trade, investment and innovation; promoting Canada's expertise in offering solutions to Asia's climate change, energy, food security and natural resource management challenges; building Asia skills and competencies among Canadians, including young Canadians; and, improving Canadians' general understanding of Asia and its growing global influence.

The Foundation is well known for its annual national opinion polls of Canadian attitudes regarding relations with Asia, including Asian foreign investment in Canada and Canada's trade with Asia. The Foundation places an emphasis on China, India, Japan and South Korea while also developing expertise in emerging markets in the region, particularly economies within ASEAN.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca.