APF Canada, Partners Launch Canada's First China Research Web Portal

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 8, 2017) - The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), in partnership with the Canada China Business Council, the China Institute at the University of Alberta, the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia, and the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, is pleased to announce the launch of the China Research Partnership, Canada's premier web portal featuring Canadian research, expertise, news, activities and other resources on China.

A collaboration between five leading Canadian institutions dedicated to the study of China, the new China Research Partnership website provides a single platform for the dissemination and sharing of knowledge about China, and is intended as a tool for policy makers, academia, media, and students interested in China studies.

The website will continue to expand as more information is aggregated, and features news, analysis, commentary, statistics, reports, event listings and announcements on China, as well as a database of 56 experts on China from the project's partner institutions.

Quotes:

"As China's international power and influence grows, it is essential that Canadians increase their knowledge and understanding of this complex and diverse country. The China Research Partnership is an innovative new tool supported by key institutions across Canada that we hope will serve this goal."

- Dr. Eva Busza, Vice-President, Research and Programs, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

"Much good work on the complex subject of China is happening in Canada, but it has not been accessible through a central portal. The China Research Partnership allows interested parties to easily access the research, events, and publications covering China and many aspects of the Canada-China relationship. Much about China is hard, but the CRP website makes it easy to find the information and experts you need, when you need them."

- Sarah Kutulakos, Executive Director, Canada China Business Council

"The China Research Partnership offers a centralized portal for researchers and policy-makers on China, and Canada-China relations. China's global profile fully warrants closer collaboration between Canadian research institutes, a need which this timely initiative directly addresses."

- Gordon Houlden, Director, China Institute

"The China Research Partnership marks an unprecedented collaborative effort by key China scholars and practitioners to combine their diverse expertise and make it more accessible to Canadians. At a time when Canada-China relations are increasing and when Canadians are pondering how to shape this relationship, it is paramount for experts and practitioners to provide more information and to share in a more robust public debate around China. Encompassing some of Canada's leading research institutions and a full spectrum of views, the CRP will establish itself as the main Canadian gateway for relevant information on a fast-evolving and multifaceted China."

- Yves Tiberghien, Director, Institute of Asian Research, University of British Columbia

"Understanding China is critical for the creative and robust examination of global affairs. The Munk School of Global Affairs is pleased to support the China Research Partnership, and we hope that this central resource encourages increased understanding and collaboration."

- Stephen Toope, Director, Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto

