APF Canada Welcomes the Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council to Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) today announced that it will host the second meeting of the Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council 2017 (ABLAC 2017) in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 13, 2017.

Gathering 28 senior business leaders from across Asia and Canada, ABLAC 2017 will provide a unique platform for Asian and Canadian business leaders to share strategic policy advice with government, business leaders and policy makers, and will foster open and candid dialogue on how Canada can realize the full potential of its engagement and partnerships with Asia.

Established by APF Canada with the generous support of the Government of British Columbia, Export Development Canada, and the Government of Canada, the ABLAC 2017 theme is "The Canada-Asia Relationship: Seizing the Moment," and features sessions on emergent sectoral opportunities for Canada in the Asia Pacific, the role of public-private-partnerships in Canada-Asia engagement, and rebranding Canada as an innovation hub connected to innovation ecosystems throughout the Asia Pacific.

In the spirit of promoting transparent Canada-Asia engagement, APF Canada will also announce the April 2017 launch of its new Investment Monitor website on the sidelines of ABLAC 2017. In partnership with The School of Public Policy, University of Calgary, and with sponsorship from AdvantageBC, the Bank of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, and Export Development Canada, this new online tool will provide more detailed and robust data on two-way foreign direct investment between Canada and Asia Pacific economies than is currently available.

"Canada can play an even larger role to shape future relations between East and West," said Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company, and ABLAC 2017 Chair. "I am optimistic that relations between Canada and Asia will continue to grow and that ABLAC will help foster closer engagement with our Asian partners."

"In the context of a rise in global isolationism and protectionism, Canada is receiving renewed attention for its social and economic openness," added APF Canada President and CEO, Stewart Beck. "ABLAC provides an important forum that will help us build on that momentum, and strategically focus our efforts and energies in the Asia Pacific."

With members from China, India, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, the council will meet at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver with representatives of Canada's federal, provincial and municipal governments, as well as the presidents and CEOs of leading Canadian businesses and institutions.

"Canada continues to be a strong advocate for growing global trade and the benefits it delivers, despite recent international developments. Forums like ABLAC are key to building momentum and capitalizing on opportunities that translate it into real, tangible trade gains for Canadian and Asian businesses."

- Benoit Daignault - President and Chief Executive Officer, Export Development Canada

"We know that diversifying B.C.'s markets has kept our province's economy strong, resilient and growing - despite changing global markets, and changeable politics. The fact is trade with Asia holds a paramount role in B.C.'s economy. Deepening our trade ties throughout key Asian markets will help grow B.C.'s economy and create good jobs that British Columbians can depend on."

- Hon. Teresa Wat - British Columbia Minister of International Trade and Minister Responsible for Asia Pacific Strategy and Multiculturalism

"The Asia Business Leaders Advisory Council is a new and vital nexus that enhances Canada-Asia relations through meaningful and candid dialogue among partners. The inaugural ABLAC meeting produced some tangible recommendations and I look forward to seeing similar practical outcomes from this year's summit in Vancouver."

- Hon. David Emerson - Chair of the Board of Directors, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

"There are important gaps in the official data available to the public on the volume, scale and scope of two-way investment between Canada and the Asia Pacific. In addressing these gaps, we hope that our three-year Investment Monitor project will assist government officials in policy making, support businesses in decision making, catalyze academic research on investment, and help provide facts for an informed public debate on foreign investment."

- Dr. Eva Busza - Vice-President, Research and Programs, Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

Investment Monitor: http://www.asiapacific.ca/theme/trade/investmentmonitor

