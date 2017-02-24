Aphria Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing

Announces Additional Investment in Kalytera

Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:APH)(OTCQB:APHQF) is pleased to announce it has closed its short form prospectus offering, on a bought deal basis, including the exercise in full of the underwriters' over-allotment option. A total of 11,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company were sold at a price of $5.00 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $57,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by Clarus Securities Inc. and included Cormark Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used in connection with the Company's ongoing Part IV Expansion project and for strategic investments. It is currently anticipated that Part IV Expansion is expected to commence during the Company's third quarter.

Until spent by the Company, the net proceeds of the Offering will be held as cash balances in the Company's bank account or invested at the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.

The Shares were offered for sale in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec, by short form prospectus, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which were agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Shares were issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities of Aphria Inc. in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Additional investment in Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc.

The Company also announces that, on February 7, 2017, the Company acquired 2,222,000 common shares of Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. ("Kalytera") at a price of $0.45 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $999,900. This transaction was part of Kalytera's private placement announced on January 23, 2017. Further, on February 21, 2017, the Company purchased an additional 1,450,000 common shares of Kalytera on the secondary market. As of today's date, the Company owns 6,172,000 common shares in Kalytera, representing approximately 4.8% of their issued and outstanding shares.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc., one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. We are the first public licenced producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters.

