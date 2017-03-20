Aphria Exercises Warrants for Gross Proceeds of $1.3 Million to Further Fund Tetra's Clinical Trials

OTTAWA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra Bio" or "the Company") (CSE:TBP)(CSE:TBP.CN)(OTC PINK:GRPOF) is pleased to announce that Aphria Inc. (TSX VENTURE:APH)(OTCQB:APHQF) has exercised their 5,000,000 warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,300,000. The proceeds from the warrant exercise will be used to advance the clinical trials being developed in PhytoPain Pharma Inc., a subsidiary of Tetra.

"We would like to thank Aphria for their continued support and investment in the research and development being conducted by the science team at Tetra," said Andre Rancourt, CEO of Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. "By exercising their warrants ahead of schedule, this further confirms Aphira's commitment to accelerate Tetra's development work. I am pleased to report to shareholders that Tetra is in a solid financial position with over $4 million to continue advancing its strategic plan of becoming a leading bio-pharma organization focused on cannabis."

About Aphria:

Aphria Inc., one of Canada's lowest cost producers, produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis. Located in Leamington, Ontario, the greenhouse capital of Canada. Aphria is truly powered by sunlight, allowing for the most natural growing conditions available. We are committed to providing pharma-grade medical cannabis, superior patient care while balancing patient economics and returns to shareholders. We are the first public licensed producer to report positive cash flow from operations and the first to report positive earnings in consecutive quarters. For more information, visit www.Aphria.com.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma is a multi subsidiary publicly traded company (CSE:TBP) engaged in the development of Bio Pharmaceuticals and Natural Health Products containing Cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements.

Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on combining the traditional methods of medicinal cannabis use with the supporting scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators physicians and insurance companies. More information is available about the company at: www.tetrabiopharma.com.

