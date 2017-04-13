Aphria Welcomes New Federal Recreational Cannabis Legislation

Company ready to meet recreational demand but calls for strict regulation and enforcement

LEAMINGTON, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Aphria Inc. ("Aphria" or the "Company") (TSX:APH)(OTCQB:APHQF), a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products, comments on the proposed Cannabis Act announced today.

Vic Neufeld, Chief Executive Officer of Aphria, said: "Aphria has a proven track record of supplying Canadian patients with high-quality, medical grade cannabis. We welcome the federal government's introduction of a regulatory framework legalizing cannabis for Canadians to keep profits out of the hands of the black market, restrict access to youth, and ensure clean and safe product."

"Having served tens of thousands of Canadian patients since 2014, we have witnessed first-hand the benefits of cannabis and support expanding access to all eligible Canadians. That said, we firmly believe that there is a critical need to set clear and enforceable rules to ensure that customers are protected and have access to clean and safe product. This is of utmost importance given the expected demand that will come with the introduction of a recreational market. As such, Aphria is calling for a strict product-testing regime across the sector. These costs should be absorbed by the Licensed Producers, not government, to ensure the regulations are enforced and taxpayers do not bear the burden of these costs. This new regime would include Health Canada visiting industry members regularly to survey their operations and test their products for safety."

"Aphria is very well positioned to supply a significant amount of cannabis to the recreational market, estimated to be at least 600,000 kg annually. Recently, inspectors from Health Canada completed their onsite field inspection of our Part II expansion, which, upon finalized approval, will add an incremental 57,000 square feet of greenhouse capacity, increasing our annualized harvest to 8,000 kg. Upon completion of our vision to build 1,000,000 square feet of greenhouse footprint (inclusive of our Part III and IV expansion presently underway), we will have the capacity to supply more than 75,000 kg of high-quality cannabis at one of the lowest costs in the industry, making for an attractive value proposition in this new market."

"Canada is on the global stage for cannabis legalization and today marks a milestone in our history. We look forward to working alongside all levels of government on the drafting and implementation of the regulations to ensure product quality and consumer protection and safety."

