Apivio Provides Milestone Update on Controlled Launch of Liberty L2 Wi-Fi Phone

L2 handset positively received by dealers and end-customers

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 09, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV), a leading provider of VoIP solutions, today provided an update on the early adoption and testing feedback for its Liberty L2 Wi-Fi phone. The Company is pleased to announce that the handset is gaining early traction and positive feedback with a pilot group of resellers and customers.

"We are proud to highlight customer and reseller testimonials from early adopters of our next generation L2 device," said Rob Bakshi, President and CEO of Apivio Systems Inc. "Achieving interoperability and stability in diverse Wi-Fi environments can be challenging, and our goal from the start has been to ensure the L2's performance and quality fully exceeds the needs and requirements of users across a variety of industries before we target a full market release."

Apivio Liberty L2 Milestones

Apivio is pleased to announce that its L2 phones are performing well at a school in California where, after careful consideration, the IT department decided to use the L2 as its primary phone for staff communication.

"When we started looking for a wireless classroom voice solution for our Preschool site, we had two main directives. It had to work under a variety of conditions, and it had to be cost effective. The Liberty L2 fit both of those perfectly. The hardware is easy to work with, and the connection to our network stays rock solid," stated Chris Tanimura, IT Manager at the Milpitas Christian School in San Jose, CA. "In an education environment with children, communication to facilitate quick responses is a necessity, especially when it comes to safety. The Liberty L2 allows us to equip all our Preschool classrooms with mobile communication integrated to our school-wide phone system. Each teacher can be reached whether they are in the classroom or on the playground. It allows our staff to communicate faster than before, and gives peace of mind to parents."

In addition, Apivio is pleased to announce the Company has signed two resellers in Canada that, after extensive testing, have begun to market the L2 to their enterprise customers.

Converbit Inc., Apivio's first dealer based in Quebec, has successfully installed L2s in a hospital for staff communication.

"As an early adopter of Liberty L2, we are very pleased with the performance of the handset both in our internal testing and with customers," stated Richard Marquis, president and CEO of Converbit Inc. "The ease of use, mobility, voice quality and roaming capabilities of the L2 make it a great product for our small to medium-sized business customers, who range from warehouses and retailers with large footprints to schools, hospitals, assisted living and day care centers."

ICF Frimor of Montreal, Quebec, is Apivio's second approved reseller and has successfully completed its internal testing of the L2 handset.

Apivio will continue to expand the release of the Liberty L2 Wi-Fi Phone across geographic and industry verticals while providing on-going updates on its status. "We are excited about the potential of the L2 technology as a main part of our overall diversified business strategy and look forward to continued user adoption in the marketplace," added Bakshi. "Our first of its kind cloud-based device management system ("CLive") is currently undergoing extensive testing and I look forward to reporting on its market acceptance in the near future."

About Apivio Systems

Apivio Systems Inc. is a Canadian technology company principally engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of communications equipment and software. It has a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary with an established track record of supplying VoIP telephone equipment and other products to major Korean and international telecommunications carriers. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.apivio.com.

This press release has been prepared by Apivio Systems Inc. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.