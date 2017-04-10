Apivio Provides Update on Nuri Bid

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV) today provides an update on the offer from Nuri Telecom Company Limited ("Nuri"), to purchase all of the outstanding common shares of Apivio at a price of CAD$0.40 per share (the "Nuri Offer"). On Thursday April 6, 2017, Nuri announced that it had lowered the minimum tender condition to 50% of Apivio shares, indicating that Nuri is prepared to proceed with an acquisition of a simple majority of the shares of Apivio, less than the special majority required to complete an acquisition of the entire company.

The board of directors of Apivio (the "Board") continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to the Nuri Offer that will provide greater value to Apivio shareholders. The Board is currently engaged with a party that has submitted a proposal for a transaction that places a value on the Company that is greater than is reflected in the Nuri Offer. The special committee of the Board is working to ensure that the alternative proposal can effectively be consummated as a transaction that provides superior value to shareholders and expects to provide an update shortly -- well in advance of the time of expiry of the Nuri Offer.

Shareholders are advised NOT to tender their shares until receiving further communication from the Board.

The basis for the Board's recommendation is contained in an Apivio Director's Circular which was mailed to shareholders and is available on the Apivio website at www.apivio.com and at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders with questions are encouraged to call D.F. King in North America toll-free at 1-800-845-1507 (outside North America 1-201-806-7301) or via e-mail at inquiries@dfking.com.

