Apivio Systems Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2016 Earnings Release and Conference Call Notice

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV), a leading provider of VoIP solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 before the market opens on Monday, March 13, 2017. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 8:00 am Pacific Standard Time (11:00 am Eastern Standard Time). A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

Mr. Rob Bakshi, President and CEO, and Mr. David Pais, CFO, cordially invite all interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Monday, March 13, 2017 Time: 8:00 am PST (11:00 am EST) Dial-in number: 877-876-9177 (North America) or 785-424-1666 Conference ID: APIVIOSYSTEM

Please connect approximately 10-15 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

A replay of the call will be available for one month after the call has ended. To listen to the replay, please dial:

Toll Free: 844-488-7474

Toll: 862-902-0129

Access code: 55871418

A webcast replay will also be available online at www.apivio.com following the conference call.

About Apivio Systems

Apivio Systems Inc. is a Canadian technology company principally engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of communications equipment and software. It has a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary with an established track record of supplying VoIP telephone equipment and other products to major Korean and international telecommunications carriers. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.apivio.com.

