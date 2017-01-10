Apivio to Present at Cantech Investment Conference 2017

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - Apivio Systems Inc. ("Apivio" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: APV), a leading provider of VoIP solutions, today announced that the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Bakshi, will present at the Cantech Investment Conference 2017 at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 18, 2017, and will be available for questions at booth #105. The conference is being held at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre, located at 255 Front Street West.

About Apivio Systems

Apivio Systems Inc. is a Canadian technology company principally engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sale of communications equipment and software. It has a wholly-owned Korean subsidiary with an established track record of supplying VoIP telephone equipment and other products to major Korean and international telecommunications carriers. For more information regarding the Company, please refer to its respective public filings available at www.sedar.com.

