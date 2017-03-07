APMEX Announces 2017 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Giveaway Sweepstakes

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - APMEX, Inc. is proud to announce the 2017 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes, courtesy of the Royal Canadian Mint. One lucky winner will receive a Monster Box of 500 2017 1 oz Silver Canadian Maple Leaf coins.

Beginning March 6, 2017 and running through April 2, 2017, the purchase of any eligible Royal Canadian Mint product will be an automatic entry into the 2017 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes.

"We are thrilled to offer a sealed Monster Box to one lucky winner," APMEX Vice President of Merchandising Andrew Martineau said. "The Silver Maple Leaf coin, as with all Royal Canadian Mint products, combines expert craftsmanship with unparalleled security features. This sweepstakes provides an incredible opportunity to add 500 ounces of investor-grade bullion to your collection."

The Silver Maple Leaf is one of the most popular and most recognized Silver bullion coins around the world. First minted in 1988 and struck every year since, Silver Maple Leaf coins contain 1 troy oz of pure Silver. Minted in .9999 fine Silver, Canadian Silver Maple Leafs are among the purest of all Silver dollar-size coins. Maple Leafs are magnificently designed, with attention to every intricate detail. Over the years, the Royal Canadian Mint has adapted the design to what it is today, including adding radial lines as a security feature in 2014.

To enter the 2017 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary and an online entry form can be found in the official contest rules. Full details of the contest are also listed in the official rules. The winner will be selected the week of April 10, 2017.

The contest is open to U.S. residents, age 21 years or older at time of entry. Visit APMEX to find the full contest rules and more details about the 2017 Silver Maple Leaf Monster Box Sweepstakes.

