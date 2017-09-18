Apogee Partner George Mason University Spotlights How Digital Communications Boosts Student Engagement in EDUCAUSE Review

Chief of Staff Emeritus describes benefits and cost savings in outsourcing digital communications

Apogee, higher education's largest provider of managed technology services, was recently featured in EDUCAUSE Review by partner school, George Mason University as a vital part of their eight-year strategic plan initiative to advance digital communications for student engagement and success. By partnering with Apogee, Mason proactively leveraged various communication platforms such as social media, mobile, digital signage, cable TV, their dedicated Campus Life Channel and MasonReady app to foster a well-informed and highly engaged campus.

The article, titled "Digital Engagement for Campus Communication," was written by J. Thomas Hennessey Jr., Chief of Staff Emeritus at Mason. Hennessey shared that as Virginia's largest public research university with 34,000 students, Mason understood the importance of sharing success-related content while managing content bombardment. Since its 2009 selection of Apogee to manage digital signage with a focus on emergency notification and revenue creation, the partnership has evolved into the management of a seamless, innovative system where curated school and student social media, videos, flyers, and live events are delivered digitally via social platforms such as mobile, digital signage, and cable infrastructure.

"George Mason's long-term partnership with Apogee has provided us with benefits beyond our expectations," said Hennessey. "Feedback from students is that they see the TV screens and digital signs as a go-to place for the latest updates on campus happenings. Before, George Mason managed content internally and received about 30 static images a month; now we curate over 3,000 social posts, flyers, and videos a month."

In addition to reporting clear results on student engagement, Hennessey shared his experience with outsourcing to Apogee: "By choosing an outsourced partner, we saved more than $300,000 over in-house costs. We also experienced a stronger service continuity plan, 24/7 onsite and remote IT support as well as freed up staff time to focus on other mission-critical goals."

"George Mason's innovative use of technology and digital communications serves as an excellent model for other universities in our region and beyond," said John O'Brien, Regional Vice President of Apogee. "As Mason's long-term strategic partner for digital engagement, Apogee is proud of our joint accomplishments over the years. It's been a deeply gratifying experience for our team to have helped pioneer and shape evolving digital communications platforms, significantly increased student engagement and success, and provided our partner with substantial cost savings."

J. Thomas Hennessey's full article titled "Digital Engagement for Campus Communication" was published on August 28, 2017 in EDUCAUSE Review and can be read here.

