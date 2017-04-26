APOLAN Adds Three New Members to Its Organization

Alpha Technologies, ITConnect and CAILabs join leading group focused on the adoption of passive optical LAN

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN), a non-profit organization that drives both education and adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced the addition of three diverse companies to its high-profile list of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consultants actively involved in the POL marketplace. They are:

Alpha Technologies : For 40 years, Alpha Technologies has been an innovator and leader in the design and manufacture of AC and DC power for the CATV and Telecom markets. Alpha is the foremost expert and global supplier for outdoor line power solutions. Alpha pioneered the development of indoor remote power to meet NEC Class 2 requirements, and is the leading supplier of remote line power for POL applications.

CAILabs : CAILabs is a leading provider of photonics solutions to harness the full capacity of optical fibers. They offer a fiber network upgrade solution that increases dramatically bandwidth and enables Passive Optical LAN over legacy fiber networks, without new fiber deployment.

ITConnect: Leveraging sophisticated expertise and experience in bridging strategy with technology design and implementation, ITConnect, a leader in integrating OLAN with remote power and heterogeneous networks, provides innovative technology services, telecommunication network infrastructure design, digital learning services and premise distribution cabling for large enterprise environments.

"APOLAN continues its success in bringing together the best and brightest innovators to drive Passive Optical LAN education and adoption and is showing no signs of slowing down," said APOLAN Board Chair, Dave Cunningham. "From the founding members to our newest members, the leadership and varied expertise we bring to the industry is unparalleled. We look forward to more and more companies wanting to be a part of that development. Companies seeking to learn about or deploy a Passive Optical LAN should seek out members of APOLAN for their expertise and commitment to the POL industry."

Membership in APOLAN allows companies a voice in shaping the advocacy, education, market adoption, industry acceptance and best practices for POL. In addition, the organization provides key networking opportunities to expand business contacts with individuals and corporations who share interest in POL's success.

Alpha Technologies, ITConnect and CAILabs join a robust roster of APOLAN members, which includes 3M, Accu-Tech, AFL, AWS Solutions, CallisonRTKL, Commscope, Corning, DasanZhone, EXFO, Huawei, IBM, Infiniti Technologies, Netcom, Nokia, Noovis, OCC, Qypsys, Tellabs, Temple, University of Buffalo, Vision Tech and VT Group. A complete list can be found at http://www.apolanglobal.org/membership/member-list/.

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/