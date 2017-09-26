APOLAN Showcases Passive Optical LAN Expertise at BICSI Fall Conference and HTNG Insight Summit

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) -

Popular POL seminar reaches standing room only capacity at BICSI Fall Conference 2017

George Allen, APOLAN Ambassador and Former Governor, gave keynote address at HTNG Insight Summit North America

The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN) continues its work in driving the education and adoption for Passive Optical LAN (POL) at two key industry events -- BICSI 2017 Fall Conference & Exhibition and HTNG Insight Summit North America.

BICSI 2017 Fall Conference & Exhibition

What: APOLAN Seminar: The Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN

Where: The Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center in Las Vegas

Aimed to educate cabling design, installation and IT professionals, the two-day seminar delivered an overview of the value, architecture and advantages of Passive Optical LAN (POL). It provided a deeper dive into design and installation guidelines, including specifications for hardware currently available in the industry. The event includes hands-on exercises on Passive Optical LAN design principles and full-time attendees will receive 12 BICSI Continuing Education Credits (CEC).

"The Fundamental of Passive Optical LAN sessions continues to be one of BICSI's most sought after educational seminars," said Dave Cunningham, APOLAN Board Chairman and Tellabs Marketing Director. "The seminar outlines the hands-on applications and deployment best practices to give attendees the knowledge and expertise to keep pace with Passive Optical LAN's strong industry adoption rates."

In addition to the seminar, BICSI attendees can learn more about APOLAN and its education and advocacy work by visiting booth #721 from Sept. 24-27.

HTNG Insight Summit North America

What: Keynote Address: George Allen, former Governor of Virginia, U.S. Senator and APOLAN Ambassador sponsored by VT Group

Where: Hyatt Regency Dulles, Washington D.C.

Former Governor of Virginia, U.S. Senator and APOLAN Ambassador sponsored by VT Group, U.S. Senator George Allen, presented the keynote address at the Insight Summit, the premier technology solutions event for the hospitality industry. Allen is a long-term ambassador for APOLAN and Passive Optical LAN (POL) technology, striving to achieve a goal of encouraging adoption and implementation. As a lifelong public servant, Allen recognizes the benefits which can be realized when individuals and business leaders move beyond the "now" and embrace the future.

"It is more important than ever before to encourage early adoption and implementation of GPON as the platform that can support the massive growth we are seeing in IoT," said Governor Allen. "With the number of connections and devices growing at an unprecedented rate, the right technology decisions today will have a positive impact on the industries of tomorrow."

Passive Optical LAN is the next generation of enterprise LAN infrastructure. Time-tested and proven, POL provides the simplicity, scale and bandwidth to address current and future LAN needs, while enabling capital savings and ongoing operational savings over traditional copper-based networks.

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association helps designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use Passive Optical LAN.

