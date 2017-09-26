Appcast Brings Programmatic Job Advertising Solutions to HR Tech Conference & Exposition

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Sep 26, 2017) -

WHO:

Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology

WHAT:

Will exhibit its award-winning solutions at the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition.

WHEN:

Tuesday, October 10 - Friday, October 13, 2017

WHERE:

The Venetian Las Vegas

3355 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, Nev.

Appcast will exhibit in Booth No. 3235.

DETAILS:

In today's competitive job market, recruiters and hiring managers need access to the right tools to find the right talent. During the annual HR Tech Conference & Exposition, Appcast will highlight its award-winning programmatic job advertising technology that uses predictive analytics, real-time data and programmatic bidding to maximize recruitment results.

With solutions for employers, recruitment ad agencies and job sites, Appcast helps to reach qualified candidates, convert more applicants per job ad and improve cost-per-hire. Conference attendees interested in learning how Appcast is powering the next wave in recruitment are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 3235 for product demos.

For registration and more information about the HR Tech Conference & Exposition, visit: http://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.