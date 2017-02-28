Appcast Reveals Top 10 Performance Job Ad Publishers for 2016

List Spotlights Recruitment Industry's Top Pay-For-Performance Job Boards, Aggregators and Exchanges

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today unveiled the top performance-based recruitment media publishers of 2016. The list is based on pay-for-performance job ad spend from recruitment advertising agencies in the U.S. as measured by Clickcast™, the market-leading programmatic job ad optimization platform from Appcast.

Powering performance job ad buying at over 80 percent of the leading recruitment ad agencies in North America, Clickcast helps agencies and job sites transform job ad marketing campaigns by optimizing performance media buying through the use of sophisticated bidding algorithms and rules-based conversion goals.

Publishers on this list represent the top pay-for-performance recruitment traffic providers of 2016, and appear alphabetically:

Appcast Exchange

Glassdoor

Indeed

Jobcase

Jobs2Careers

LinkUp

Monster

Snagajob

Upward

ZipRecruiter





Appcast CEO Chris Forman commented, "Indeed is far and away the number one provider of pay-for-performance recruitment media in North America, but as the industry continues to move from the duration ad model to performance pricing, more and more publishers are jumping into the fray with pricing models based on the click, apply click or apply."

To learn more about Clickcast, visit: http://www.appcast.io/agencies.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 500 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.