Appcast Scores Two ReSI Awards for Innovation

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Oct 2, 2017) - Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced it added another two ReSI awards from The Association for Talent Acquisition Solutions (TAtech) to its growing list of earned recognitions. The "Stars of Recruiting Innovation" -- including Appcast -- were acclaimed at the Awards Gala held during the 2017 TAtech Fall Congress & World Job Board Forum.

Leveraging data and automated bidding software, Appcast helps organizations improve hiring outcomes, distributing and optimizing job postings across thousands of sites and publishers. Rather than typical posting or cost-per-click solutions, with Appcast, users may pay only when a candidate applies, ensuring budget is spread effectively across all of a company's jobs. Appcast's programmatic technology automatically optimizes postings to prioritize jobs that need more applications; users can adjust to spend less on jobs that have strong candidate flow, reducing cost-per-applicant by 30 percent or more.

Appcast's exceptionally visionary position in the competitive talent acquisition technology category has resulted in numerous award wins, as well as customer adoption by more than 750+ companies and most major recruitment advertising agencies and job sites. Since its founding in 2014, Appcast has optimized more than 2 billion job ads and generated more than 500 million applications to its clients.

At the TAtech Awards Gala, Appcast received the Most Innovative Recruitment Advertising Solution award for Appcast Brand, which delivers targeted employer brand advertising. Appcast's revenue optimization solution for job sites -- Appcast Inventory -- was recognized as Innovator of the Year - Employment Site Partner.

Appcast's CEO Chris Forman commented, "The Recruiting Service Innovation Awards represent the voice of the talent acquisition professional. Appcast is proud to be a repeat winner, especially in recognition of how our products help our clients improve their hiring outcomes while optimizing their budgets and already stretched resources."

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.