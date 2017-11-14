Appcast to Showcase Programmatic Job Advertising Software at Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Nov 14, 2017) -

WHO:

Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology

WHAT:

Will highlight its award-winning solutions at the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference.

WHEN:

Tuesday, November 28 - Thursday, November 30, 2017

WHERE:

Palm Beach County Convention Center

650 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Appcast will exhibit in Booth No. 613.

DETAILS:

To find and engage top talent, recruitment and talent acquisition teams need the right tools in their toolbox. During the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, representatives from Appcast will spotlight the company's award-winning programmatic job advertising solutions. Using predictive analytics, real-time data and programmatic bidding to maximize recruitment results, Appcast helps its clients reach qualified candidates, convert more applicants per job ad and improve cost-per-hire.

Conference attendees interested in seeing Appcast in action and learning more about its performance solutions for employers, recruitment ad agencies and job sites are encouraged to visit the company in Booth No. 613. For registration and additional information about the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech Conference, visit http://www.recruitingtrendsconf.com.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.