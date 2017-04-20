Appcast Unveils Advanced Employer Branding Solution and New Job Ad Optimization Services

Programmatic Performance Leader to Showcase Products at Upcoming TAtech and SHRM Talent Management Events

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today introduced Appcast Brand, a new solution designed to address the unique recruitment marketing needs of employers, staffing agencies, and RPOs. The company also continues to expand its existing solutions with new capabilities to optimize job ads for better cost, quality, and volume.

Appcast Brand uses retargeting and audience extension models to help organizations reach candidates who have previously engaged with a company career site, ATS or job board through display and native social media advertisements. Brand ads are matched with candidates based on their online activity and job interests, working to increase an organization's employer brand and boost interest in open roles. At very modest investment levels, Brand has proven to influence thousands of visits to customer career sites and hundreds of visits by candidates who resume and complete the application process.

This new solution builds on Appcast's mission to help organizations generate a better return on investment from their recruitment advertising. In addition to Appcast Brand, the company recently expanded capabilities for its Clickcast solution that enables programmatic job ad optimization on Craigslist as well as slot ad management on sites such as LinkedIn.

Tom Chevalier, Appcast's vice president of Product, commented, "Appcast was first-to-market with robust and reliable programmatic recruitment advertising solutions for end-user companies as well as agencies. By combining highly focused ads that retarget desirable candidates who've visited an employer's career site or expressed interest in similar opportunities together with performance job advertisements we're confident that our customers will be enriching their talent communities and getting more of the right candidates to apply for their job opportunities. Importantly, customers will be provided with deep analytics to effectively measure the contribution of Brand ads to their total job advertising strategy."

Appcast will be presenting at the upcoming TATech Spring Congress, taking place April 22-23 and the SHRM Talent Management Conference & Exposition taking place April 24-26 both in Chicago.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 600 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.