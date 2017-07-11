Appcast Webinar Explores the First 30 Days of Google for Jobs

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) -

WHO:

Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology

WHAT:

Will present a complimentary webinar titled "Google for Jobs - The First 30 Days: How Google's Entry into the Job Advertising Marketplace is Impacting Employers, Ad Agencies and Job Sites"

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. CDT / 1:00 p.m. MDT / 12:00 a.m. PDT)

WHERE:

Registration can be accessed at: http://info.appcast.io/webinar-google-for-jobs-the-first-30-days

DETAILS:

Search engine giant Google has entered the jobs space; forever changing the critical business function of talent acquisition. Google for Jobs is expected to dramatically affect the way that employers, job seekers, and job boards alike interact and operate in the world of online job advertising. The addition of Google to the fragmented and complex recruiting category raises questions about how job sites will begin to thrive or falter; best practices for employers to work with Google for Jobs; and what the initial job advertising performance data from Google for Jobs reveals.

Join industry thought-leader and Appcast CEO Chris Forman to learn his predictions for the road ahead and to better understand the current impact of Google for Jobs and what it means for the recruiting landscape.

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.