Appcast Welcomes Industry Expert Chris Cummins as Chief Revenue Officer

Cummins to Expand Footprint and Drive Continued Growth

LEBANON, NH--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - Appcast, the leading developer of programmatic job advertising technology, today announced that Chris Cummins, a sales and business development executive with extensive HR industry experience, has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. In this key position, Cummins is responsible for sales, marketing and account management, driving Appcast's continued growth and overseeing the company's robust client portfolio and work with resellers, alliances and partnerships.

Appcast founder and CEO Chris Forman said, "Appcast continues to experience rapid growth since our founding in January 2014. We're now serving more than 600 employer clients, as well as the majority of leading recruitment ad agencies and performance job sites. With Chris' go-to-market background, deep knowledge of the industry and strong network, he will be instrumental in keeping Appcast on this path by extending our reach into new markets and supporting our mission of transforming how organizations find talent through measurable recruitment advertising."

Cummins previously served as vice president - Inside Sales for technology-enabled learning company Skillsoft where he contributed to the development and management of a high performing sales team. During his 12-year tenure with Skillsoft, Cummins also held other high-level sales roles, responsible for rapidly growing teams and revenue. Earlier in his career, Cummins worked in sales management and business development for Hewlett-Packard and Equifax. In addition to his professional experience, Cummins studied economics at St. Thomas University in Canada.

"With its market-leading approach to recruitment media, its programmatic job ad solutions and overall growth since start-up, this is a very exciting time to join the Appcast team," Cummins shared. "I'm looking forward to deepening our enterprise and agency relationships, while increasing our opportunities in new markets."

About Appcast

Appcast is using data and programmatic targeting to revolutionize the global recruitment advertising industry. From its namesake pay-per-applicant job ad exchange to its market-leading recruitment media optimization platform, Appcast is changing how more than 600 leading employers, ad agencies, and job boards attract high quality job seekers. To learn more, visit: http://www.appcast.io.