Apperian and Arxan to Host Webinar with Industry Analyst Maribel Lopez on Recent Acquisition

Webinar to Discuss Vision for Apperian Platform and Arxan Overall, Moving Forward

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 20, 2017) - Apperian, an Arxan Technologies company and provider of mobile application management (MAM®) and security solutions, today announced it will host a live webinar discussing its recent acquisition and the vision for its platform moving forward.

Maribel Lopez, Principal Analyst at Lopez Research, will lead a discussion on how the acquisition came about and what it means for the industry. Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan, and Mark Lorion, President and General Manager of Apperian, will share their perspectives on the benefits that the acquisition creates for customers and why the combination of teams and products has created a company with an ability to deliver app protection and secure app deployment.

Webinar Details At-A-Glance:

Presentation : "An inside look at Arxan's acquisition of Apperian"

: "An inside look at Arxan's acquisition of Apperian" Description : Maribel Lopez will lead a discussion on how the acquisition came about and what it means for the industry. Joe Sander and Mark Lorion will share their perspective on how the combination of teams and products from Apperian and Arxan is creating a company uniquely able to deliver app protection and secure app deployment like no other. This will be an interactive discussion and webinar attendees are encouraged to submit their own questions throughout the live presentation.

: Maribel Lopez will lead a discussion on how the acquisition came about and what it means for the industry. Joe Sander and Mark Lorion will share their perspective on how the combination of teams and products from Apperian and Arxan is creating a company uniquely able to deliver app protection and secure app deployment like no other. This will be an interactive discussion and webinar attendees are encouraged to submit their own questions throughout the live presentation. When: Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT

Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 1:00 PM EDT Where : https://go.apperian.com/arxan-apperian-acquisition-webinar-registration.html

: https://go.apperian.com/arxan-apperian-acquisition-webinar-registration.html Who: Maribel Lopez, Principal Analyst at Lopez Research, Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan Technologies, Mark Lorion, President and General Manager of Apperian

About Apperian

Apperian, an Arxan Technologies company, provides the leading enterprise-class mobile application management (MAM®) and security platform for the delivery of critical apps to 100% of users across an organization. Apperian provides fine-grained security and dynamic policy controls at the individual app-level for deployments where mobile device management approaches are not possible or desired, such as BYOD, contract workers and other unmanaged devices.

Apperian's easy to use interface offers a private, branded consumer-like enterprise app store that greatly increases mobile app adoption and a comprehensive app management back-end for administrators to easily protect and manage their business apps and data. The company has helped IT and line of business professionals secure and deliver more than 2.5 million enterprise apps to organizations such as ACE Hardware, Amtrak, Land O'Lakes, Nationwide, PostNL and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Apperian is headquartered in Boston with teams throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Apperian is headquartered in Boston with teams throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Watch a 5 minute platform demo video here to learn more and follow the company on Twitter at @Apperian and LinkedIn at Apperian.