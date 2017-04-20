Apperian Finds Organizations Now Seek Mobility Programs That Impact Bottom-Line While Reaching Extended Enterprise Workers

2017 Executive Enterprise Mobility Report Reveals that Executives Expect Internal Mobility Programs to Drive Productivity and ROI

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - As mobility shifts from a new initiative to a foundational capability for the enterprise, organizations are expressing new needs from their enterprise mobility programs, according to new research from Apperian, an Arxan company, provider of mobile application management (MAM®) and security solutions. The 2017 Executive Enterprise Mobility report reveals key trends, challenges and strategies for driving adoption of enterprise mobile apps.

The report, conducted in conjunction with CITO Research, found that 43 percent of respondents listed improved productivity as their primary goal of enterprise mobile apps -- a 20 percent jump over 2016. Additionally, 22 percent of those surveyed listed new revenue or service delivery opportunities -- a 17 percent increase from last year. These findings suggest enterprises expect mobility to drive bottom-line impact, not just improve business processes or employee satisfaction.

According to a September 2016 Gartner report, "the demand for mobile apps continues to grow at a very rapid pace, leaving most IT organizations questioning their ability to respond to the demand. Mature mobile enterprises, albeit a very small percentage, often have portfolios of mobile apps that number in the hundreds; enterprises should assume that this will be the norm rather than the exception going forward."1

Furthermore, market maturity means mobile apps are no longer only feasible for large corporations with expansive budgets. Businesses of all sizes and industries are looking into ways to adopt a mobile strategy. Additionally, enterprises are looking for more sophistication, with 85 percent of respondents believing a combination of apps will improve productivity across the organization and create the biggest impact on mobility programs. This is a shift from early adopter programs, which used basic apps to mobilize workforces.

Key findings

"The increasing sophistication of, and expectations for, enterprise mobility efforts is becoming clear," said Mark Lorion, President and General Manager of Apperian. "This year's research findings show that executives now see enterprise mobility as a key enabler in new revenue and service delivery opportunities for their organizations. Not only are mobility programs becoming more strategic, but they also are increasing in reach. Enterprise apps are now deployed to much broader communities of users, extending well beyond traditional full-time workers."

Survey Methodology and Participant Demographics

This data is based on a survey of more than 100 mobility professionals across over 10 industries, examining key mobile trends and describing drivers of success while providing recommendations for expanding enterprise mobility programs.

To read the complete Apperian 2017 Executive Enterprise Mobility Report, visit: www.apperian.com/resources/2017-executive-enterprise-mobility-report/.

