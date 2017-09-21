Apperian to Host Webinar with 451 Research on Impact of GDPR on Enterprise Mobility Management Practices

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 21, 2017) - Apperian, an Arxan company and provider of mobile application management (MAM®) and security solutions, today announced a webinar, titled "How GDPR Impacts Your Enterprise Mobility Management Practices" taking place Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 3:00PM BST.

The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), going into effect on 25 May 2018, expands the meaning of personal data, mandates when such data can be collected and enforces full transparency and consent from the user. Organizations of all types processing data from EU residents must evaluate -- and likely make changes -- to their Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) practices in order to adhere to the new law or face severe penalties.

Chris Marsh, Research Director, Workforce Productivity and Compliance at 451 Research will lead a discussion with Magnus Mjøsund, Product Manager at Apperian, on how infrastructure and operations professionals responsible for mobile and endpoint strategy can make sure their organization is compliant from day one. This interactive webinar invites attendees to submit their own questions for discussion throughout the live presentation.

Webinar Details At-A-Glance:

Presentation : "How GDPR Impacts Your Enterprise Mobility Management Practices"

: "How GDPR Impacts Your Enterprise Mobility Management Practices" Description : When GDPR goes into effect in May 2018, organizations of all types processing data from EU residents must evaluate their EMM practices and adhere to the new law or face severe penalties. This webinar will review the most important sections of GDPR related to enterprise mobility from an administrative and end user perspective, as well as the implications for BYOD programs. EMM should be leveraged to meet GDPR requirements, and viewers will learn how a mobile application management solution like Apperian supports privacy and mitigates risk by managing corporate data while leaving personal data untouched.

: When GDPR goes into effect in May 2018, organizations of all types processing data from EU residents must evaluate their EMM practices and adhere to the new law or face severe penalties. This webinar will review the most important sections of GDPR related to enterprise mobility from an administrative and end user perspective, as well as the implications for BYOD programs. EMM should be leveraged to meet GDPR requirements, and viewers will learn how a mobile application management solution like Apperian supports privacy and mitigates risk by managing corporate data while leaving personal data untouched. When : Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 3:00PM BST

: Thursday, 28 September 2017 at 3:00PM BST Where : https://www.apperian.com/resources/upcoming-webinar-gdpr-impacts-enterprise-mobility-management-practices/

: https://www.apperian.com/resources/upcoming-webinar-gdpr-impacts-enterprise-mobility-management-practices/ Who: Chris Marsh, Research Director, Workforce Productivity and Compliance at 451 Research and Magnus Mjøsund, Product Manager at Apperian

About Apperian

Apperian provides the leading enterprise-class mobile application management (MAM®) and security platform for the delivery of critical apps to 100% of users across an organization. Apperian provides fine-grained security and dynamic policy controls at the individual app-level for deployments where mobile device management approaches are not possible or desired, such as BYOD, contract workers and other unmanaged devices.

Apperian's easy to use interface offers a private, branded consumer-like enterprise app store that greatly increases mobile app adoption and a comprehensive app management back-end for administrators to easily protect and manage their business apps and data. The company has helped IT and line of business professionals secure and deliver more than 2.5 million enterprise apps to organizations such as ACE Hardware, Amtrak, Land O'Lakes, Nationwide, PostNL and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Apperian, an Arxan company, is located in Boston with teams throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arxan is the trusted provider of application self-protection and management solutions. Watch a 5 minute Apperian platform demo video here to learn more and follow the company on Twitter at @Apperian and LinkedIn at Apperian.