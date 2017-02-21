Apperian to Share Best Practices for Driving Secure Adoption of Enterprise Mobile Apps Throughout the Extended Enterprise at Mobile World Congress

Case Study Presentation on Leveraging Mobile Application Management and Security for Next Level Enterprise Mobility Strategy

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Apperian, an Arxan Technologies company and provider of mobile application management (MAM®) and security solutions, today announced that it is presenting at the 30th annual Mobile World Conference in Barcelona, Spain. Event attendees will walk away with an in-depth understanding of the mobile industry's latest technological developments and future areas of growth and opportunity.

Apperian's EMEA Solutions Director, Stefan Stefansson, will present alongside partner, Oase App Services, the session titled "Showcasing the Next Level of Enterprise Mobility." The presentation will provide a review of the current state of mobility, best practices for building an enterprise mobility strategy with business objectives in mind, and real-world examples of customer success.

Speaking Session At-A-Glance:

Presentation: "Showcasing the Next Level of Enterprise Mobility"

Stefan Stefansson will lead a discussion and case study presentation on challenges, considerations and best practices for building a next level enterprise mobility strategy with partner, Oase App Services When: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 14:00 CET Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 12:00 CET

Where: Holland Pavilion Theater in Hall 6 of the Fira

About Apperian

Apperian, an Arxan Technologies company, provides the leading enterprise-class mobile application management (MAM®) and security platform for the delivery of critical apps to 100% of users across an organization. Apperian provides fine-grained security and dynamic policy controls at the individual app-level for deployments where mobile device management approaches are not possible or desired, such as BYOD, contract workers and other unmanaged devices.

Apperian's easy to use interface offers a private, branded consumer-like enterprise app store that greatly increases mobile app adoption and a comprehensive app management back-end for administrators to easily protect and manage their business apps and data. The company has helped IT and line of business professionals secure and deliver more than 2.5 million enterprise apps to organizations such as ACE Hardware, Amtrak, Land O'Lakes, Nationwide, PostNL and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Apperian is headquartered in Boston with teams throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Apperian is headquartered in Boston with teams throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia.