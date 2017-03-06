Appia Announces the Start of Drilling on the Loranger Property, Athabasca Basin and the Appointment of James Sykes as VP Exploration and Development

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Appia Energy Corp. (the "Company or "Appia") (CSE:API)(CSE:API.CN)(OTC:APAAF)(FRANKFURT:A0I.F)(MUNICH:A0I.MU)(BERLIN:A0I.BE) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Sykes as Vice-President, Exploration and Development, subject to CSE approval. James has had direct and indirect involvement with the discovery of over 350 M lbs. U3O8 in five deposits in the Athabasca Basin. He will be managing the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on its Loranger property (the "Property") which is located 28 km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill, Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. The drilling started today and is being conducted by Black Hawk Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, BC.

The Program will consist of approximately 10 to 15 drill holes totalling 2,000 metres in length, and is targeting the most prospective and readily accessible areas identified by the recently completed airborne VTEM™ Max EM and magnetic surveys, the ground gravity surveys, as well as following up radioactivity and low-grade uranium encountered at surface and down to a depth of 100 m in the 1978 and 1979 drill holes within the Royal Canadian Ventures Grid No 2 area. Drill results will be announced as they are received and reviewed by the Company. The Company is well-funded to complete the Program.

Appia has acquired the surface exploration rights for 1 additional mineral claim immediately contiguous to the Property for 2,682 hectares (6,627 acres), bringing the land area of the Property to 33,407 hectares (82,550 acres). The new claim covers the interpreted continuation of a conductive structural corridor on the southeast margin of the Property.

About Appia

Appia is a Canadian publicly-traded company in the uranium and rare earth sectors. The Company is currently focused on discovering high-grade uranium deposits in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Loranger and Otherside properties, as well as high-grade REO and uranium surface showings on its Alces Lake joint venture. The company currently holds the surface rights to exploration for about 63,607 hectares (157,177 acres) in Saskatchewan.

The company also has NI 43-101 compliant resources of 8.0 M lbs U3O8 and 47.7 M lbs TREE Indicated, and 47.7 M lbs U3O8 and 133.2 M lbs TREE Inferred in the historic mining camp of Elliot Lake in Ontario (reported in the Company's news release dated August 1, 2013). The resources are largely unconstrained along strike and down dip.

Appia currently has 50.5 million common shares outstanding, 61.7 million shares fully diluted.

The technical content concerning the Property in this news release was reviewed and approved by Thomas Skimming, P.Eng, a Director of Appia, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

