Appian and Blue Prism Team Up to Drive Digital Transformation

Leveraging Robotic Process Automation and a Low-Code Application Platform, Organizations Can Minimize Human Error, Drastically Reduce Processing Times, and Improve Customer Experience

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 28, 2017) - Appian and Blue Prism, the pioneer of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software, today announced a technology alliance to better serve enterprises with their digital transformation initiatives. Reacting quickly to market opportunities and consistently producing great customer experiences is key to success in this fast-moving digital world. However, many organizations are stuck with complex business processes and legacy business systems that slow them down.

Appian's low-code platform can provide organizations with the speed needed to capitalize on opportunities that the digital world presents and the power to streamline complex business processes. Blue Prism's Digital Workforce of Software Robots will enable employees to focus on higher-value work while autonomous multi-skilled software robots tirelessly perform error-free rules based admin transactions.

"Enterprises today are under immense pressure to continuously deliver new digital customer experiences and operational solutions, but remain burdened by existing legacy platforms and poor technology to support agile change," said Michael Beckley, Appian's chief technology officer. "Blue-Prism's industry leading robotic automation capabilities and Appian's low-code platform enable organizations to rapidly deliver new digital solutions while leveraging existing legacy systems while reducing manual inefficiencies. Some of our existing joint customers have already seen improvements in process efficiency by combining Appian with Blue Prism's digital workforce."

Key benefits that organizations can leverage through the partnership between Appian and Blue Prism include:

Rapidly deliver powerful enterprise applications: Appian's low-code development platform enables fast delivery of new business applications for new customer experiences and operational solutions.

Reduce the errors and inefficiencies resulting from manual and redundant tasks: Organizations can significantly reduce or remove data input and output tasks, data re-keying, and easily automate existing manual and rule-based tasks.

Build highly efficient and automated end-to-end business processes: By combining Appian's powerful business process management (BPM) platform with Blue Prism's RPA capabilities, end-to-end processes may be streamlined to enable greater automation, visibility and efficiency.

Easy integration and modernization of legacy systems: Organizations can skip the high costs and infrastructure overhaul required to replace legacy systems. Appian and Blue Prism can seamlessly integrate without any invasive projects to execute the process transformation strategy. Modern interfaces can be built to combine disparate systems for better user experience and business efficiency.

"Appian's technology greatly extends our customers' ability to leverage RPA throughout their business," said Dave Moss, Blue Prism's chief technology officer. "Appian's low-code application platform is revolutionizing the way companies manage and execute business operations in the digital realm. Adding Blue Prism's RPA software is a natural way to help customers transform their operations with a powerful digital workforce."

In addition, Blue Prism will be demonstrating how to leverage RPA in a successful digital transformation initiative with Appian at the annual conference, Appian World, hosted in San Francisco, CA on April 3-5, 2017. To learn more or attend the conference, register here.

For more information on Appian, click here.

About Appian

Appian delivers an enterprise platform for digital transformation that enables organizations to revolutionize their customer experience, optimize their business operations, and master global risk and compliance. Powered by industry leading Business Process Management (BPM) and Case Management capabilities, Appian's low-code approach can radically accelerate the time it takes to build and deploy powerful, modern applications, on-premises or in the cloud. For more information, visit www.appian.com.