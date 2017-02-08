Appian Appoints Bobbie Kilberg to Board of Directors

RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Appian announced today that Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. She brings extensive private and public sector expertise to the Board, and will be valuable in helping shape Appian's future direction.

Ms. Kilberg has been President and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) since September 1998. NVTC is one of the largest technology councils in the nation with about 1,000 member companies employing 300,000 people in the Potomac region. Additionally, she served for eight years on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which advises the President of the United States on technology, scientific research priorities, and mathematics and science education.





Ms. Kilberg is a member of the Board of Directors of the NVTC Foundation and the Honorary Board of Easter Seals DC/MD/VA. She formerly served on the governing boards of the University of Virginia, The George Washington University, the U.S. Naval Academy, the Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, The Potomac School, public television station WETA, and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council.





Ms. Kilberg was inducted as a Laureate into the Washington Business Hall of Fame in 2013 and was named Business Leader of the Year by Washingtonian magazine in 2009. Washingtonian also named her as one of the 100 Tech Titans of Washington, one of Washington's 100 Most Powerful Women, and one of the region's 150 Most Powerful People over numerous years. Virginia Business magazine named Ms. Kilberg as one of the 50 Most Influential Virginians in 2013, 2015 and 2016. She was named four times to the Washington Business Journal's Power 100 list and was an inaugural awardee of the Journal's Women Who Mean Business Award. Ms. Kilberg has received the Anti-Defamation League's Women of Achievement Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from Women in Technology





Ms. Kilberg is a graduate of Yale Law School and was awarded an Honorary Associate Degree in Humane Letters by Northern Virginia Community College in 2013.





"I have known Appian CEO Matt Calkins for many years, and have watched Appian's rising contribution to the Northern Virginia tech economy and beyond," said Ms. Kilberg. "It is an exciting time to work with him and the rest of Appian's Board, as the company fundamentally changes how the world's leading organizations respond to the imperative for digital transformation."

