Appian Appoints Bobbie Kilberg to Board of Directors

February 08, 2017 08:00 ET
RESTON, VA--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - Appian announced today that Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO of the Northern Virginia Technology Council, has been appointed to its Board of Directors. She brings extensive private and public sector expertise to the Board, and will be valuable in helping shape Appian's future direction.
"I have known Appian CEO Matt Calkins for many years, and have watched Appian's rising contribution to the Northern Virginia tech economy and beyond," said Ms. Kilberg. "It is an exciting time to work with him and the rest of Appian's Board, as the company fundamentally changes how the world's leading organizations respond to the imperative for digital transformation."
Ben Farrell
Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1 703.442.1067
ben.farrell@appian.com
