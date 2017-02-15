Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Returns to HPU Campus as Innovator in Residence

HIGH POINT, NC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Steve Wozniak, Apple co-founder and High Point University's Innovator in Residence, will return to campus on Feb. 20 to work with students in exercise science, pharmacy, computer science, education and other majors.

The Silicon Valley icon joined HPU as Innovator in Residence in 2016. He also gave the university's Commencement address in 2013, and he has been interviewed by Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU president, in the university's "Access to Innovators" series.

Wozniak's schedule is packed full of micro sessions with students and a Growth Mindset Forum, to be moderated by Dr. Jim Trammell, assistant professor of communication.

"This event will give Steve Wozniak a chance to share his experience as both a student and as a teacher," says Trammell. "Wozniak's life exemplifies Growth Mindset. He never rested on the fact that he was naturally good at something and consistently pushed himself to get better. And, his focus is not merely on creating 'cool' things, but on making things that will make life better for others. There is a deep human-focus in his work, and that message can help motivate faculty to consider how to infuse the virtues of character and citizenship in our classes."

Pharmacy students will discuss with Wozniak the creative journey from concept to implementation as it relates to innovation in drug therapy. Computer science students will update Wozniak on "The Woz Project" they began with him a year ago -- building a mobile, driverless kiosk to make deliveries across campus.

"The energy Woz brings to the table is infectious," says Kira Foglesong. "When we get bogged down by the thought that we're just students and we might be in over our heads, only a few words from our mentor instantly recharge our efforts and inspire us to face our challenge with innovation, creativity, and most importantly, fun.

"His excitement and passion ignite our own and push us to accomplish even greater things than we originally thought possible. We believe in ourselves more because we know he believes in us. We don't want to let him down, and because we have him as our mentor, we won't."

"They say to put 10,000 hours in to get good at something. That'll never fail you," Wozniak said during a campus visit in 2016. "Just work on your own favorite things for a long time, and you'll get better and better at it than anyone else. Don't let anything stop you or hold you down. Don't give up what you love."

Students will also have a chance to meet Wozniak for photos and autographs during an open session at the conclusion of his visit.

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with more than 4,800 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. HPU was named the No. 4 private school in N.C. for the best return on investment, and it is a 2016-2017 College of Distinction. The university offers 48 undergraduate majors, 51 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the Web at highpoint.edu.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130278/Images/Woz_1-180aea33f259a7758037230becad674a.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130278/Images/Woz_2-b4a0c059a377a04fa599d3d4489f29ab.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130278/Images/Woz_3-6d0e89b027f9b25683f03544945379ea.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/14/11G130278/Images/Woz_4-7ee54f80434180bfa71a3c3bc0d4de8e.jpg