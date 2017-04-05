The Apple of Consumers' Eyes -- More Conversations Take Place About I-Anything Than All Other Consumer Electronic Products

Despite Apple's Overall Social Dominance, Samsung Ranks Highest for Offline Conversations Among Consumers; Engagement Labs' TotalSocial™ Rankings Reveal Top Consumer Electronic Brands Based on Word of Mouth and Social Media Conversations

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - When it comes to conversations about consumer electronic brands, Apple products dominate, according to new data released by Engagement Labs.

The analysis finds that out of the top ten most socially discussed consumer electronic products/brands in the U.S., Apple products hold four of the top ten spots, scoring particularly high with respect to online scores including volume, sentiment and brand sharing. At the same time, Samsung leads the category with respect to offline conversations, which is a leading driver of sales. This is despite the fact that brand sentiment took a hit in 2016 related to the problems and the eventual recall of its Galaxy Note 7.

The rankings were developed based on Engagement Labs' proprietary TotalSocial data, which continuously measures the most important drivers of brand performance with respect to social media and word of mouth conversations.

According to Engagement Labs' report, the consumer electronic category as a whole is one of the only categories that perform better online than offline, with many of these brands considered "Social Sirens." While it is normal for a brand or two per category to be considered a Social Siren, there are many more consumer electronic brands that hold this title.

"Consumer electronic companies represent some of the largest, most well-respected brands around the globe," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "When we looked at this category as a whole, we found that these companies perform much better online than offline, leaving room for improvement to spark more 'water cooler' conversations. If you look at the category leader, Apple, for example, all of their products perform significantly better online compared to offline."

Videogame consoles PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox, round out the top ten. PlayStation comes out ahead at number six because of its strong offline sentiment performance, whereas Xbox makes the list because of the volume of conversations that take place about the brand online. In fact, there are more conversations bout Xbox online than any other consumer electronic brand overall. This includes Apple. Nintendo is a brand whose online volume is stronger than offline, but demonstrates the reverse trend for sentiment, creating an imbalance and that could be improved to support its marketing and sales efforts.

